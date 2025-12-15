Source: 97.9 The Box / General

According to OnlyFans Wrapped 2025 data, Houston ranked No. 11 globally for total spending on the platform, logging nearly $32 million in 2025, up from about $30.7 million in 2024. That’s a 4.1% year-over-year increase, signaling steady growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most diverse metro areas.

TRENDING: Our biggest Christmas Giveaway Yet. Win $10,000 for the Holidays

While cities like New York, Los Angeles, and London dominate the top of the list due to massive populations and high disposable income, Houston’s placement is notable. The city outpaced several major international hubs and landed ahead of markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Rome, Madrid, and Singapore. This reflects Houston’s unique mix of scale, economic diversity, and cultural openness, powered by a population that continues to grow younger, more digital, and more online-savvy.

Houston’s ranking also highlights a broader trend: major U.S. cities outside of the traditional coastal power centers are becoming serious players in digital spending. As the fourth-largest city in the country, Houston’s rise underscores how Southern metros are quietly driving significant volume, even as global megacities like Mexico City and Paris post double-digit growth. In short, H-Town isn’t just keeping up—it’s holding its own on a worldwide stage.

Top 15 OnlyFans Spending Cities (2025)

New York City – $87,240,000 Los Angeles – $71,342,933 London, UK – $71,342,933 Milan, Italy – $58,353,867 Sydney, Australia – $58,353,867 Chicago – $47,691,200 Melbourne, Australia – $47,691,200 Brisbane, Australia – $38,967,200 Mexico City, Mexico – $38,967,200 Paris, France – $38,967,200 Houston – $31,988,000 Toronto, Canada – $31,988,000 Bangkok, Thailand – $31,988,000 Atlanta – $26,172,000 Dallas – $26,172,000

Nasty Boots: Houston Ranks #11 WORLDWIDE For OnlyFans Spending in 2025 was originally published on theboxhouston.com