Trey Songz Charged With Assault for Allegedly Punching Nightclub Employee

Published on December 17, 2025
Trey Songz is facing criminal charges for assault and property damage following incidents at two New York City establishments. The R&B singer allegedly assaulted a nightclub employee at Dramma Night Club and caused $1,500 worth of damage at Mira restaurant and hookah lounge. Prosecutors claim the assaults were unprovoked, with the nightclub worker granted an order of protection against Songz. The singer’s lawyer maintains his client’s innocence, stating that Songz was targeted by individuals seeking attention or financial gain. Songz was released on his own recognizance and is cooperating with authorities as the case unfolds.

