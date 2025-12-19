Listen Live
Mariah Carey Breaks Another Record

Mariah Carey Reacts To 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Breaking Record For Longest Running Number One

Published on December 19, 2025
Mariah Carey's "Christmastime In Las Vegas" Dazzles At Dolby Live At Park MGM In Las Vegas
Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Mariah Carey celebrates as her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” breaks the record for the longest-running single in the US, spending 20 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The festive track surpasses previous records held by Lil Nas X and Shaboozey. Carey expressed her delight at the achievement and reflected on the unpredictability of the song’s success. She also hinted at the possibility of the song extending its reign beyond the current record. Additionally, Carey was announced as a headline performer for the 2026 Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Milano, representing the emotional atmosphere leading up to the Games.

