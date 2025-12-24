Puka Nacua Says Concussions Aren’t Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has A Headache

Source: David Jensen / Getty

Puka Nacua’s crashout continues.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver’s latest controversy is again the result of him hanging out with streamers N3on and Adin Ross. While chatting with them, he expresses that he doesn’t think concussions are real.

“I also believe that concussions are all in your head. You just can’t think about it,” Nacua said.

Needing clarification, Ross asks him, “So, concussions aren’t real, it’s all in your head?” and he responds, “Yeah.”

He does, however, feel a little different about ACL tears, categorizing those as “pretty rough.”

Nacua’s attempt to discredit concussions opened him up to criticism because of the NFL’s newfound awareness of repeated blows to the head, which could lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

The league has implemented new processes to combat injuries, such as discouraging helmet-to-helmet blows, applying a concussion protocol, and investing millions in medical research, as the diagnosis continues to plague the NFL.

The man who killed four people inside the NFL’s New York offices suffered from CTE, as did NFL players like Junior Seau and Aaron Hernandez.

That’s not the only damage Nacua has done recently on streaming, because during a recent session, Ross instructed him to crouch down and rub his hands together, and then do it as a touchdown celebration. The gesture is often considered antisemitic, and the wide receiver was soon forced to apologize.

“I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people,” Nacua said Thursday in an Instagram post. “I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions, as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate of another group of people.”

The NFL even issued a statement condemning “all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual” and fined him $25,000.

It continued, “The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

