Jasmine Crockett Says Kamala Harris Encourages Her Senate Run, Warns Her To Stay Safe

The Texas congresswoman says safety concerns have shaped conversations with Kamala Harris and Senate colleagues as she campaigns statewide. Rep. Jasmine Crockett says former Vice President Kamala Harris personally encouraged her to run for the U.S. Senate, while also stressing the importance of her safety amid a growing climate of political hostility.

Crockett shared the details during an appearance on the Native Land Pod with host Angela Rye. There, she explained that Harris framed the Senate run as a matter of national service.

According to Crockett, Harris told her,

“The country needs you.”

Also emphasized that she must remain as safe as possible throughout the process.

“My Biggest Concern Is Your Safety”

According to theGrio, Harris’ warning was not an isolated moment. Crockett says she has had similar conversations with current members of the U.S. Senate. Specifically, one unnamed senator expressed confidence in her ability to win yet urging her not to put herself in unnecessary danger.

“My biggest concern is your safety,” Crockett recalled the senator saying. “I don’t want you to become a sacrificial lamb.”

Those concerns have led Crockett to take concrete security measures. She confirmed that she is currently in the process of being fitted for a bulletproof vest and said she would not continue her Senate run without proper protection in place.

A “Sad Reality” For Black Leaders In Public Office

According to theGrio, Crockett described the need for heightened security as “a sad reality.” She reflects on the threats she faces while entering national politics.

She acknowledged that safety risks have long been part of public service for Black leaders in particular, noting that the dangers she faces are not new but deeply rooted in the history of American politics. In theGrio, Crockett pointed to the courage of those who came before her while recognizing that visibility often comes at a cost.

Senate Run Sparks Excitement and Skepticism

Crockett officially announced her Senate campaign earlier this month. While her decision has been met with enthusiasm from supporters, it has also drawn skepticism from anonymous Democratic voices questioning whether her run is viable in Texas or premature.

When asked about critics who believe she is moving too soon, Crockett pushed back on the idea that timing is applied equally.

In theGrio, she told Rye,

“It’s hard to define what too soon looks like when you’re talking to someone like me.”

She added that for many Black women, the moment is often perpetually delayed. Crockett emphasizes that for some candidates, especially Black women, the standard of readiness is never fully granted.

“The Time Would Never Arrive”

Crockett compares her Senate bid to the current political climate, noting that Texas has never elected a Black woman to the U.S. Senate.

She also highlights the rarity of Black women in the chamber nationwide. According to theGrio, Crockett points out that Kamala Harris was only the second Black woman ever sworn into the U.S. Senate.

Women like Crockett are still disrupting the systemic barriers that continue to shape political representation.

Safety Concerns Are Nothing New

Crockett has previously spoken openly about receiving death threats and how the current political climate has reshaped her daily life.

Recall that during Harris’ campaign office in Arizona was shot at three times in a month? Or even when a white nationalist hate group made threats at a Stacey Abrams campaign event? It gets real out here.

She notes that even during her years working in criminal defense, she never experienced the level of fear she now faces as an elected official. According to theGrio, the escalation of threats has forced her to rethink how she navigates public spaces and political engagement.

Still Standing, Still Running

Despite the risks, Crockett remains committed to continuing her Senate campaign.

She credits encouragement from leaders like Harris as affirmation that her candidacy is not only viable but necessary. Even at a moment defined by political volatility and heightened danger.

For Black women in politics, ambition is frequently accompanied by a calculation of personal safety. In choosing to move forward anyway, Crockett is not just chasing a seat, she is confronting the cost of visibility while insisting on her right to serve.

