‘I Feel The Love’: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

Jennifer Hudson may have passed down her incredible singing talent to her son, David Otunga Jr., but she wasn’t ready for how he’d repay her this holiday season.

The Oscar winner shared a video of her son covering her holiday song “Find The Love” as a surprise Christmas gift that made her burst into tears. J Hud and David were surrounded by friends, family, and rapper Common—whose been romantically linked to the singer since 2022—and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the two watched a video of the teenager putting together track with a friend.

She captioned the moving moment saying,

“I feel the love ! Out of the mouths of babes. ♥️ This hit me in the depths of my heart that only he can reach . I truly received a Gift of Love!!!”

The adorable mother and son duo also hopped on a track together earlier this year, covering Daniel Caesar and H.E.R’s popular wedding song, “Best Part.” In a clip of their session together, J Hud treated David, Jr. to her signature powerhouse vocals.

We heard that run, David. That’s Jennifer’s son, for sure!!

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Common was in the house, as it seems their love is still going strong despite his history of keeping things moving. The pair were spotted taking in the Chicago Bears game ahead of Christmas, which ended in a historical fashion with a touchdown in OT, propelling them to victory over the Green Bay Packers.

They were seen celebrating the victory of their hometown team together after the thrilling game, with J Hud doing a little cheering for the cameras. The semi-private couple may not open up much about their love story, but they definitely take time to pop out together whenever they can.

One thing’s for sure, should J Hud and Common decide to walk down the aisle together, we’ll be waiting to see who gets on the mic for the big day!

