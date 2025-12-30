No More Party Houses in Houston

Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

Helen and Van Arnold have been offering rental homes near the Texas Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center for over 20 years, catering to the loved ones of cancer patients and those recovering from hospital stays. Despite operating long-term rentals with a 60-day minimum stay requirement, they received a letter from the city demanding fees and registration. The city’s new short-term rental ordinance aims to crack down on party houses and problematic rentals, requiring operators to pay fees, complete training, and register their properties. While some residents welcome the enforcement, others find the ordinance clunky and ineffective, with concerns about its impact on responsible operators and the challenges of enforcement.