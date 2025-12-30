Listen Live
Close
Good News

Kroger Helping Out Families for 2026

Kroger launches savings program for customers on government aid

Published on December 30, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kroger Grocery Stores
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Kroger has introduced a new program that offers discounts on fruits and vegetables, as well as half-off its membership, to customers receiving government assistance such as SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid. Customers can sign up online using SheerID and will receive 20% off fruits and vegetables for five months. The goal of the program is to make fresh food more affordable and expand access to healthy foods. Participants will also receive half-off the Boost by Kroger Plus membership, which includes benefits like free delivery on orders over $35 and additional fuel points..

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close