Kroger Helping Out Families for 2026

Kroger has introduced a new program that offers discounts on fruits and vegetables, as well as half-off its membership, to customers receiving government assistance such as SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid. Customers can sign up online using SheerID and will receive 20% off fruits and vegetables for five months. The goal of the program is to make fresh food more affordable and expand access to healthy foods. Participants will also receive half-off the Boost by Kroger Plus membership, which includes benefits like free delivery on orders over $35 and additional fuel points..