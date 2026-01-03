Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Assault & Strangulation Allegations, Social Media Chimes In

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The New England Patriots are finally thriving in the post-Bill Belichick era, but just ahead of the playoffs, the 13-3 team has been hit with some nightmarish allegations.

Stefon Diggs is facing felony charges of strangulation and assault after he allegedly smacked his chef and nearly choked her unconscious because of a payment dispute. For the first time since the documents went public, Diggs spoke to the media, calling the last few days a “very emotional time.”

“I want to say I’m sorry I wasn’t available [to the media] for those couple of days, it was a different kind of time, dealing with everything, but it’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I don’t want to be rude or disrespectful in any way, so if anybody’s going to ask me a question pertaining to it, I’m just obviously going to be like, look,” he said.

Diggs isn’t the only Patriot facing assault allegations, since his defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been accused of an incident in his Mansfield, Massachusetts home from August that has been unearthed.

Court documents state he’s facing one count of assault and battery on a family or household member after he got into an argument with his child’s mother about the temperature in the room and food. He allegedly got heated and grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck” and threw her to the floor.

Photos of her bruises were reportedly sent to police, but in December, she refused to move forward with pressing charges.

Attorney David Meier, who is representing both players, said they will both be cleared of wrongdoing and released a statement specifically on Barmore’s situation.

“We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together.”

The Patriots vowed to take the allegations seriously, but both players will be in the lineup against the Miami Dolphins this week. And that’s precisely what Barmore was focused on when he was repeatedly asked about his court case.

“I’m focused on Miami and playing football,” he said when reporters kept asking him.

Diggs’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23, while Barmore’s is Feb. 3, five days before Super Bowl LX.

