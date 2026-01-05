Joe Budden Supports Adin Ross Beatdown For Calling Doechii A “F-cking B-tch,” Social Media Joins In

Source:

Adin Ross’ beef with Doechii has spilled into 2026, and now Joe Budden is involved.

It started back in May amid the backlash the Florida rapper faced after a video surfaced of her yelling at her team during Met Gala preparations. Ross was among those who reacted to the viral clip, calling her “a b-tch” and an “industry plant” in a minute-long rant.

“What an entitled, unintelligent, piece of sh-t she is. Stop listening to her music. She’s just the worst. A piece of sh-t. She makes no good music; she’s horrible, so f-ck Doechii. F-ck Doechii. F-ck Doechii. She has zero talent.”

Doechii remained silent until the release of a new SZA-assisted song, “girl, get up.,” where she rapped, “All the industry plant shit wack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n-gga dick from the back / But what’s the agenda when the It girl Black? Y’all can’t fathom that I worked this hard / Y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart.”

Ross interpreted it as a response and spun the block on the disrespectfulness while on stream with Cuffem and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“That dumb, fat, b-tch—sorry, she’s not fat,” he said. “That dumb b-tch, that f-cking botted f-cking b-tch. Dude, that f-cking stupid smelly whore.”

Cuffem defended Doechii’s artistry, saying she deserved her come-up, but Ross kept going in.

“From what? Cradling cock and balls?” Ross said. “Like, what are you talking about? We’ll talk about Doechii later on, but that b-tch, why is she even rapping about me?”

Joe Budden also jumped in to defend Doechii in his signature blunt manner, echoing the sentiments of rapper Glasses Malone’s disdain for the streamer.

“I do want to say I’m rooting for Glasses Malone to get all the Crips together to beat up [Adin Ross],” Budden said on his podcast. “I am. Sorry. ’Cause I think that’s who she was talking to on the song. She was talking to that little f-ckety f-ck.”

His comments come after Malone said that because of Ross’ Doechii comments, “I’ma make it my business to make all the crips start pressing the n-ggas you around.”

Ross later addressed Malone on stream, calling him a “fat simp,” promising to call the police if Malone ever tried to physically harm him, and dropping a diss track aimed at Budden and others.

See the spiraling reactions below.