Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Bruno Mars has announced that his next solo album is complete, marking nearly a decade since his last solo record. The Grammy winner shared the news on social media, ending a long wait for new solo music from the artist. His previous solo album, 24K Magic, was released in 2016 and garnered critical acclaim. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details about the upcoming album, including a release date and tracklist. Despite the gap between solo projects, Mars has remained active in music through collaborations and singles.

It has been nearly a decade since his last solo effort. In that time, it’s fair to say the world has changed. But the demand for Bruno Mars has only grown stronger. He is a rare breed entertainer. He does not chase trends because he sets them. He’s an exceptional singer, a glorious songwriter, a master producer, and one of the greatest live performers of his generation. Every note he belts carries the weight of music history.



Bruno Mars is one of the greatest digital artistes of all time | Credit: Instagram

He blends the soul of Motown with the grit of 1980s funk and makes it look effortless every single time. Bruno Mars’ artistry is built on a foundation of pure perfectionism.

The 16-time Grammy winner does not rush his process. He treats every song like a piece of fine jewellery. This dedication is why his albums are highly acclaimed. His debut, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, is a classic reimagination of pop music. It gave the world “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade.”

His second album, Unorthodox Jukebox, proved he could master any genre. It shifted from Reggae to Rock, down to Pop and Ballads with total ease. Then came the era-defining 24K Magic in 2016 that won the Album of the Year while the lead single snatched the Record of the Year prize. It proved that he could dominate the modern charts using vintage sounds.