Mary J. Blige Is Back With Three New Music-Inspired Movies

Mary J. Blige Extends Her Lifetime Deal With Three New Music-Inspired Movies, Starting With ‘Be Happy’

Mary J. Blige has extended her partnership with Lifetime to produce three new original films inspired by her music, starting with “Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy.” The film follows a woman named Val who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love after her children leave home. Directed by Gabourey Sidibe, the movie explores themes of vulnerability and rediscovery, reflecting the spirit of Mary’s music. The cast and creative team have expressed excitement for the project on social media, with the premiere set for February 7th on Lifetime.

Mary J. Blige Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Friend/Diddy’s Baby Mama Dismissed

Mary J. Blige has scored a legal victory as a New York court dismissed a lawsuit filed by her former friend Misa Hylton. The court granted Blige’s motion to dismiss the suit without prejudice, allowing Hylton to pursue sanctions if she chooses. The court criticized Hylton for filing inflammatory claims and then abandoning them. The lawsuit alleged that Blige tampered with Hylton’s record label affairs, but Blige countered by accusing Hylton of operating a phony company. The two had been friends for 30 years before the legal battle.

Who is SZA? What to know about Grammy-winning singer from Maplewood

SZA, a New Jersey native and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, is set to make waves at the upcoming awards ceremony. Born Solána Imani Rowe, she has received five nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards and has won five Grammys in the past. SZA recently entered a creative partnership with Vans and has collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and Rihanna. Despite her success, she remains grounded, sharing her struggles with food allergies and her journey from gymnastics to music.