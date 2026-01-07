Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The official cast of Netflix’s upcoming Tyler Perry holiday film, Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas, has been revealed, featuring Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Smokie Norful, and more. The film’s synopsis was listed in Netflix’s 2026 film slate announcement, confirming the long-rumored project. The story follows a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood and must rediscover his faith to save his church, family, and community in time for Christmas. The star-studded cast also includes Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, JeKalyn Carr, and Dax. The film is part of Netflix’s exciting lineup for 2026, which includes other highly anticipated projects like Enola Holmes, Joe’s College Road Trip, Little Brother, Remarkably Bright Creatures, and Swapped.