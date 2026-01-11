HISD Launches 16 In-Demand Career Programs

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Houston ISD is expanding its Career and Technical Education offerings for students at ten high schools through the Barbara Jordan Career Center, providing access to 16 programs of study beyond what is available at these schools. The changes will allow students to start career training as early as ninth grade, reduce waitlists for popular programs, and equip students with skills for the workforce or post-secondary education. The BJCC will grow enrollment to nearly 4,000 students by 2028-29, offering state-of-the-art facilities and specialized programs to prepare students for high-demand, living-wage jobs. The expansion aims to provide students with diverse pathways to success, combining career-focused training with college readiness to ensure they have options for their future. The modernization of the BJCC will create opportunities for hands-on learning experiences and direct connections to the evolving global economy, benefiting thousands of students in the coming years.

To read more on this important endeavor, click here.