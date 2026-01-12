Lifetime Premieres Toni Braxton’s ‘Breathe Again’ Movie

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Lifetime has released the official trailer for Breathe Again, a film starring Toni Braxton, Essence Atkins, and Cree Summer, set to premiere on January 24. The story follows three women who form a sisterhood after experiencing public rejection on a reality dating show. The film focuses on their journeys of self-discovery, friendship, and reclaiming agency, emphasizing resilience and choosing oneself. Breathe Again is part of Lifetime’s commitment to emotionally grounded, Black woman-led storytelling, following the success of their Love of a Lifetime slate.