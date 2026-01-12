Listen Live
Close
Television

Lifetime Premieres Toni Braxton’s ‘Breathe Again’ Movie

Lifetime Unveils Trailer for Toni Braxton's ‘Breathe Again,’ Premiering January 24

Published on January 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RnB Xmas Ball 2025
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Lifetime has released the official trailer for Breathe Again, a film starring Toni Braxton, Essence Atkins, and Cree Summer, set to premiere on January 24. The story follows three women who form a sisterhood after experiencing public rejection on a reality dating show. The film focuses on their journeys of self-discovery, friendship, and reclaiming agency, emphasizing resilience and choosing oneself. Breathe Again is part of Lifetime’s commitment to emotionally grounded, Black woman-led storytelling, following the success of their Love of a Lifetime slate.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close