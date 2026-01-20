Houston Capital Murder Case Nears Closure In Death Of 12 Year Old Boy

Source: ftwitty / Getty

The man accused of killing 12 year old Carlos Fernandez inside a Houston apartment in 2024 is expected to enter a plea Tuesday morning. Terry Bryan Rivera faces capital murder charges in the shooting death of the child, who was killed in March of last year. The case has weighed heavily on the Houston community as the family approaches what they hope will be the final court appearance.

Carlos’ family spent Friday night preparing emotionally for the hearing, focusing on healing after nearly a year of grief. His mother, Ashley Rostro, said she often visits her son’s grave when the pain feels overwhelming, describing it as one of the few places where she feels a sense of peace. The loss, she said, remains heavy for the entire family as they continue to process life without him.

Investigators say Carlos was shot after hearing noises coming from his sister’s room and going to check on her. Authorities believe the gunfire came from outside the bedroom window. Following the shooting, Rivera allegedly attempted to flee to Mexico but was arrested several days later at the border in Brownsville before leaving the country.

Rivera is the former boyfriend of Rostro and the two had been separated for about two years at the time of the shooting. Rostro said they were trying to maintain a civil co parenting relationship, but warning signs had surfaced beforehand. She previously contacted police after Rivera showed up with a gun just days before Carlos was killed. As the plea hearing approaches, the family hopes it will bring a sense of closure and allow them to focus on honoring Carlos’ memory, including the dreams he once had of becoming a basketball player.

