Stefon Diggs Thanks Cardi B for Supporting Him

Stefon Diggs is making it clear that his success this season hasn’t been a solo effort. The New England Patriots wide receiver recently opened up about the major role Cardi B has played in supporting him both on and off the field.

During a January 21 press conference, Diggs praised the Grammy-winning rapper for being a consistent source of encouragement. He shared that although Cardi wasn’t originally into football, her interest has grown since they began dating — and her support now feels even more meaningful.

“She wasn’t a football girl before I converted her over,” Diggs said with a laugh. “But I’m thankful to have her in my corner. She’s an amazing woman.”

The couple welcomed their first child together last month, a baby boy. Despite stepping away briefly to focus on their newborn, Cardi quickly jumped back into cheerleader mode once Diggs returned to playoff action. Fans got a front-row seat to her excitement when she went viral after the Patriots’ Wildcard win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England dominated the matchup with a 16–3 victory, fueled by strong defense and disciplined play. Following the win, Cardi took to Instagram Stories to celebrate in her usual energetic fashion.

“That’s what I’m talking about!” she said. “Take them to Tulum! They want to go to Tulum on Delta. Put them on Delta!”

The clip instantly caught attention online, with fans loving her unapologetic enthusiasm. Diggs later admitted he jokingly teased Cardi about one of her viral posts but emphasized that he genuinely appreciates her excitement and dedication.

“I’ve gotta holler at her about one recently, but it’s cool though,” Diggs shared. “I just appreciate her support.”

Since then, the Patriots have continued their playoff run, defeating the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. Now, the team sits just one win away from securing a Super Bowl appearance against the Denver Broncos.

While Diggs stays focused on football, Cardi continues balancing motherhood and her busy career. In addition to her newborn with Diggs, she shares three older children with her estranged husband, former Migos rapper Offset.

Even with packed schedules and new parenting responsibilities, Diggs made it clear that Cardi’s presence has helped keep him motivated throughout the season. As the Patriots chase a championship, fans are watching not only the team’s momentum but also the growing relationship between the NFL star and the chart-topping rapper.

