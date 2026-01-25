‘Mama’s Gun’ Gold Reissue Album

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Erykah Badu celebrates the 25th anniversary of her iconic album “Mama’s Gun” with a special reissue featuring exclusive pressings and new liner notes. The album, originally released in 2000, includes hits like “Bag Lady” and “Didn’t Cha Know,” solidifying Badu’s status as a global icon in the neo-soul genre. Fans can expect a new studio album, “Abi & Alan,” produced by The Alchemist, to be released later in 2026 after a preview during live dates in 2025.