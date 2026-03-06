KLASSIC KUTS: A Heaven Filled Party Joint

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Some records don’t knock on the door — they kick it open. Jerry Carr’s “This Must Be Heaven” is one of those joints where the introduction alone tells you everything you need to know about what kind of party you just walked into. Before a single lyric is sung, that driving drum pattern locks in like a heartbeat on cruise control, and then comes that slick little keyboard lick — playful, confident, and funky as all outdoors. It’s the musical equivalent of rolling the windows down, letting the summer air hit your face, and knowing something good is about to happen.

Released in 1981 on Cherie Records, the song feels like boogie in its purest form — not flashy, not desperate for radio love, just cool, steady, and built for movement. Jerry Carr, a Detroit-bred singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, knew how to let a groove breathe. Instead of rushing into vocals, he lets that rhythm section set the mood, prepping the floor for what becomes a full-blown feel-good moment by the time the chorus finally lands.

And when it hits? Oh yeah — that’s when the room changes.

“This must be heaven…”

Carr’s smooth, optimistic voice glides in like a warm smile, turning a funky setup into a soulful payoff. It’s not a record that screams for attention — it earns it. The groove stays tight, the keys shimmer just enough, and the rhythm section never lets up, carrying the song forward like a luxury ride down Woodward Avenue at dusk.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The beauty of “This Must Be Heaven” is how effortlessly it balances romance and rhythm. It works as a slow-burn dance record, a roller-skating rink anthem, or the joint a DJ drops when they want the crowd to lean back, nod their heads, and vibe together for a few minutes.

Jerry Carr may have stayed under the mainstream radar, but this record didn’t. It lived in DJ crates, house parties, and late-night mixes — passed hand to hand like a secret handshake. Forty-plus years later, that drum beat still drives, that keyboard lick still teases, and that chorus still feels like the truth.

Because sometimes… it really is heaven. Thank you Mr. Carr for this slice of Heaven. Mmmm.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Jerry Carr – This Must Be Heaven. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta