MADD BLACK TRIVIA: Cathy Hughes Silences With Straight Truth

Annie Malone's innovative hair products and distribution system paved the way for Madam C.J. Walker's brand success.

Madam C.J. Walker's marketing prowess propelled her to fame, while Malone's foundational work was often overlooked.

Uncovering untold stories honors the brilliant Black minds who built the world we inherit.

Source: Participant Photos / Participants imaging

As we prepare to celebrate Black History Month, we honor the icons who paved the way. Among them, Madam C.J. Walker, born Sarah Breedlove, stands tall as a trailblazing entrepreneur in Black history. Her story of building a hair care empire from the ground up has inspired generations. However, a deeper look into our history reveals a more complex narrative, one that deserves to be told.

Recently, Cathy Hughes, the powerhouse founder of Urban One, shared a powerful piece of history during her first private session as Visionary in Residence. She shed light on the origins of the product that made Madam C.J. Walker a household name, revealing a connection that reshapes a well-known story.

Hughes explained that the formula Walker famously marketed was originated by another brilliant Black woman: Annie Malone. Malone was a business force in her own right and a pioneer of the Black hair care industry. For a decade, she was the number one taxpayer in the entire state of Missouri, a testament to her incredible success. She developed an innovative product line and a distribution system so efficient that orders placed before 7 a.m. were delivered within a 300-mile radius by that same evening.

Madam C.J. Walker, once one of Malone’s sales agents, went on to build her own legendary brand. According to Hughes, what set Walker apart was her unmatched public relations and marketing savvy. Her ability to brand herself and her products propelled her to historical fame, while Annie Malone’s foundational contributions have often been overlooked.

This Black History Month, let’s celebrate the full, rich tapestry of our heritage. By uncovering these untold stories, we honor not just the celebrated figures but all the brilliant minds who built the world we inherit. The legacies of both Annie Malone and Madam C.J. Walker are powerful reminders of Black excellence and the importance of ensuring every voice is heard.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s Show on Majic 102.1 daily as I bring an exciting and educational twist to the airwaves with its signature feature, Madd Black Trivia. The segment, airs daily at 4:08 PM, challenges listeners to showcase their knowledge of Black history. Participants are presented with a series of questions offering four possible multiple-choice answers and needing five answered correctly in 60-second time limit. The segment not only entertains but also celebrates and highlights the rich history and contributions of the Black community. Madd Black Trivia keeps the audience on their toes, blending fun, competition, and cultural education until a winner emerges. Check it out.

Check out Cathy Hughes below expose some black history truth.