Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty The Rappers With the Most Grammy Wins in Hip-Hop History The GRAMMY Awards have become one of the biggest markers of success in music, and hip-hop artists have been stacking trophies for decades. From lyrical geniuses to production legends, these rappers didn’t just dominate the charts — they made award show history.

Here’s a breakdown of the rappers with the most Grammy wins of all time and why each one changed the culture.





1. Jay-Z – 25+ Grammy Awards

Jay-Z holds the crown as one of the most decorated artists in Grammy history. Over his decades-long career, he’s delivered classic albums, unforgettable collaborations, and timeless storytelling. From street anthems to luxury rap, Hov evolved with the culture and helped shape modern hip-hop while building a business empire alongside his music.

2. Kanye West – 24+ Grammy Awards

Kanye West completely shifted hip-hop’s creative direction. Blending soul samples, electronic sounds, gospel influences, and experimental production, Ye created some of the most influential albums ever. His Grammy wins span production, rap, and crossover categories — proof of how far his vision pushed the genre forward.





3. Kendrick Lamar – 22+ Grammy Awards (and counting)

Kendrick Lamar brought lyricism and storytelling back to the center of hip-hop. Known for socially conscious themes, cinematic albums, and powerful performances, Kendrick’s work consistently earns both critical praise and fan love. With expectations for more wins at the 2026 ceremony, his legacy is still growing.





4. Eminem – 15+ Grammy Awards

Eminem became one of the biggest global superstars hip-hop has ever seen. His fast-paced flows, emotional honesty, and fearless lyricism set him apart. From deeply personal tracks to chart-topping hits, Em’s Grammy success reflects how his music crossed cultures and connected with millions worldwide.





5. Pharrell Williams – 13+ Grammy Awards

Pharrell is one of the most versatile creators in music. As a rapper, singer, and producer, he helped craft countless hits across hip-hop and pop. Whether behind the scenes or on the mic, Pharrell’s sound shaped generations — and his Grammy wins highlight just how influential his career has been.





6. Lauryn Hill – 8 Grammy Awards

Lauryn Hill blended hip-hop, soul, and R&B into a timeless sound that still inspires artists today. Her honest lyrics and powerful vocals made her one of the most respected voices in music. Even with a short solo catalog, her impact remains massive — and her Grammy wins solidified her place in history.





7. André 3000 – 8 Grammy Awards

As one half of OutKast, André 3000 pushed hip-hop beyond its traditional limits. Known for creative storytelling, unique fashion, and experimental music, André helped redefine what rap could be. His Grammy wins reflect innovation, artistry, and a career built on originality.





8. Dr. Dre – 7 Grammy Awards

Dr. Dre is one of the most important figures in hip-hop history. Beyond his own music, he launched legendary careers and shaped the West Coast sound. As a producer, mentor, and artist, Dre’s influence reaches every corner of the genre — making his Grammy wins just one part of a massive legacy.





9. OutKast – 6 Grammy Awards

OutKast changed the game for Southern hip-hop. With genre-blending albums, unforgettable hits, and bold creativity, the duo proved rap could be experimental and mainstream at the same time. Their Grammy wins celebrate a career that expanded hip-hop’s boundaries and global reach.