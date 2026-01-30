Lamar Odom Checks Into Rehab For Weed Addiction After DUI Arrest

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Former NBA player Lamar Odom has entered a residential rehabilitation program following a DUI arrest in Las Vegas earlier this month, continuing his long and very public journey toward recovery.

Odom checked into a 30-day inpatient treatment facility in California after taking time to reflect on the arrest and the behaviors that led up to it. According to his manager, Gina Rodriguez, the decision was rooted in accountability and a desire to address lingering triggers before they escalated.

“After a recent incident, he took a step back to reflect and address triggers he’s been dealing with,” Rodriguez told Page Six. “He’s taking full responsibility and choosing to be proactive about his well-being.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward reportedly became concerned that his recent marijuana use could serve as a gateway to abusing harder substances, given his history with addiction. Odom was arrested on January 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and is facing two traffic-related citations stemming from the incident, including driving more than 41 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Odom’s treatment center specializes in a holistic approach to recovery, with an emphasis on mental health, emotional regulation, and long-term balance and wellness rather than short-term intervention alone.

The decision to seek treatment comes after years of highly public struggles with substance abuse. In 2015, Odom nearly died after a catastrophic overdose left him unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He was found breathing but incoherent and remained in a coma for several days, an incident that marked one of the darkest moments of his life.

At the time, Odom’s then-wife, Khloé Kardashian, temporarily halted divorce proceedings to care for him during his recovery. Since then, Odom has spoken candidly about his addiction, including revealing in a 2021 interview that ketamine treatments played a role in helping him regain stability.

“Lamar is grateful for the support and is committed to moving forward in a healthy, positive way,” Rodriguez said.

