Crime

‘Today’ Host’s Mother Missing

Sheriff says ‘we do in fact have a crime scene’ in search for ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie’s mom

Published on February 2, 2026
Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

The mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing in southern Arizona. She was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on Jan. 31. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case, and homicide detectives are involved due to “concerning circumstances.” Savannah Guthrie has expressed gratitude for the support and urged anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s department. Nancy Guthrie is described as 5’5″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

