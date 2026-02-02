Listen Live
Close
Music

New Mýa Album Coming Soon

Mýa Announces First Studio Album In 8 Years Celebrating ‘The Kind of Funk That Never Fades’

Published on February 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

R&B icon Mýa announced her upcoming tenth studio album, Retrospect, during a talk show appearance. The album, set to release this spring, features collaborations with artists like 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas. The lead single, “ASAP,” showcases a sultry ’80s-inspired groove. Mýa’s new project pays homage to past influences while forging a new sound in contemporary R&B. The Grammy winner has had multiple top 10 hits on the Hot 100 and is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated album.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment
Texas Weather
News  |  J. Bachelor

The 12 Biggest Ice and Winter Storms in Texas History

Comment
Summer Walker Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to Summer Walker’s “Still Finally Over It” Tour June 21

Comment
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close