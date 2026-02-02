New Mýa Album Coming Soon

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

R&B icon Mýa announced her upcoming tenth studio album, Retrospect, during a talk show appearance. The album, set to release this spring, features collaborations with artists like 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas. The lead single, “ASAP,” showcases a sultry ’80s-inspired groove. Mýa’s new project pays homage to past influences while forging a new sound in contemporary R&B. The Grammy winner has had multiple top 10 hits on the Hot 100 and is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated album.