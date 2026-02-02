Source: Peter Still / Getty

A new trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about the life and legacy of the King of Pop, has officially been released.

The new trailer for Lionsgate’s new film chronicling the life of Michael Jackson offers viewers a first look at the chronicling of Jackson’s life from Motown star to global phenomenon. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, aims to show the more complex side and deeper retelling of Jackson and his personal life.

Taking the lead role as the King of Pop is Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, in his first major lead role.

The trailer opens up with Michael, played by Jaafar, saying words of affirmation as flashes of the pop star’s life flash across the screen.

Another scene shows the young superstar along with his brothers at the dinner table with his parents as Joe Jackson, played by Colman Domingo, says, “In this life, you’re either a winner or you’re a loser.”

The film also features an ensemble cast with Nia Long as matriarch Katherine Jackson and Laura Harrier as music producer Suzanne de Passe. It also includes Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy.

An early synopsis described the film as “a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant and complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop.”

The movie is set to hit theatres on April 24.

You can watch the full trailer below.

‘Michael’ Trailer Shows First Look Of Michael Jackson’s Rise To King Of Pop was originally published on foxync.com