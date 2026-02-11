Listen Live
Redefining Black Wealth: What Is Rich?

Jerome D. Love and Rushion McDonald team up in the new series What Is Rich? to explore wealth. Discover how these leaders redefine success and empowerment.

Published on February 11, 2026
Majic 102.1 Interview Rushion McDonald & Jerome Love
Source: Majic 102.1 / Majic 102.1

Two powerhouses in Black business and media, Jerome D. Love and Rushion McDonald, have joined forces to explore one of life’s most compelling questions in their new docuseries, What Is Rich? This collaboration brings together two distinct but equally impactful leaders to shift the narrative around wealth and success in our community.

Jerome D. Love is a celebrated serial entrepreneur and community pillar, widely known as the founder of the Texas Black Expo, one of the largest African American empowerment festivals in the country. For over two decades, Love has created platforms for Black-owned businesses to thrive, making him a trusted voice in economic empowerment.

On the other side is Rushion McDonald, a two-time Emmy and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning executive producer. As the host of the popular radio show Money Making Conversations, McDonald has dedicated his career to building brands and sharing blueprints for success, working with megastars like Steve Harvey and Stephen A. Smith. A Houston native from Fifth Ward, he is a master of turning vision into reality.

Their partnership began when Love approached McDonald with an idea for a project. McDonald, seeing a grander vision, expanded the concept from a simple video into a full-fledged series. What Is Rich? was born from a desire to move beyond surface-level definitions of wealth often dictated by dollar amounts.

The series delves into the mindsets of successful individuals, revealing that the meaning of “rich” is deeply personal. McDonald distinguishes between “working wealthy”—where your lifestyle depends on your active labor—and “mailbox money,” the passive income that signifies true financial freedom. Love adds that the definition evolves with life experience.

Through candid interviews, they discover that for many, being rich isn’t about yachts or mansions. It’s about security, the ability to sustain your lifestyle, and the freedom to sleep well at night. By showcasing these diverse perspectives, Love and McDonald are empowering audiences to define wealth on their own terms and providing an authentic roadmap to achieving it.

Check out the interview below:

