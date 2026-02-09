Savvy Hacks for RodeoHouston Attendees

Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

With just three weeks until the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, families can save money by purchasing discounted carnival packs in advance, which include tickets for games, rides, and food. Other budget-friendly tips include taking METRO to save on parking, targeting discount days, and using concert tickets to access the grounds. The official resale marketplace on AXS is recommended for purchasing tickets, and visitors are encouraged to download the rodeo’s app for enhanced planning features. By planning ahead and making strategic purchases, families can enjoy the rodeo without overspending.

https://www.khou.com/article/entertainment/events/rodeohouston/houston-rodeo-save-money-tickets/285-c63ae98c-503e-44c6-8ace-be577e947fed