Tubi Spotlights HBCU Talent

Tubi has released a collection of 20 films by students and alumni of HBCUs as part of its partnership with the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival, showcasing diverse talent during Black History Month. The collaboration aims to provide a national platform for emerging Black filmmakers and amplify underrepresented voices in the industry. The films, spanning various genres and themes, highlight the creativity and storytelling prowess of HBCU students and alumni, offering global exposure and opportunities for sustainable income. The initiative underscores Tubi’s commitment to supporting early-career filmmakers and strengthening connections with diverse creators, showcasing the innovation and authenticity of Black storytelling. The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival, founded by Sheila Eldridge, provides career development opportunities for HBCU creatives and has garnered significant interest, reflecting the demand for platforms that center Black storytellers.

