New Music Fridays 2026: Jill Scott, Victoria Monét & Brent Faiyaz Drop, Vol. 3

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

New Music Fridays 2026: Jill Scott, Victoria Monét & Brent Faiyaz Drop

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and major R&B powerhouses have released highly anticipated music to get you ready for the day of love.

Jill Scott returns with her sixth studio album, To Whom It May Concern, a 19-track album that blends neo-soul, hip-hop, and spoken word. This is her first studio album in nearly a decade and the highly anticipated release has fans buzzing across social media. Fans have praised Scott’s powerful vocals and the flow of the album, along with it’s heavy hitting features including Too $hort, JID, Tierra Whack Ab-Soul and more.

Another long-awaited release includes Brent Faiyaz and his newest album Icon, produced by music giant Raphael Saadiq. Faiyaz moves away from his more “toxic R&B” lyricsm and wears his heart on his sleeve with this new project.

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, R&B mogul Jamie Foxx, Alex Isley and Victoria Monét also released music this week.

Scroll through our list of new music this week, from hip-hop and smooth R&B to take you into your romantic weekend.