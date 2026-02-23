Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Marvin Sapp Now Engaged

Marvin Sapp announces engagement after 16-year wait

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Source: Derek White / Getty

Marvin Sapp, a renowned pastor and singer, has announced his engagement to Dr. La’Boris Cole after a decade-long friendship. Sapp’s children orchestrated a surprise engagement celebration where he proposed to Cole with a stunning diamond ring. The couple’s relationship has been kept private until now, marking a new chapter in Sapp’s life as a widower raising his children. Dr. Cole, a visionary leader and therapist, shares Sapp’s commitment to ministry and mental health. Their love story is a testament to faith and new beginnings.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Comment
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Film Festival Honors

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
Women's History Month
Business & Economy  |  Madd Hatta

MADD BLACK TRIVIA: Cathy Hughes Silences With Straight Truth

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close