Marvin Sapp Now Engaged

Marvin Sapp, a renowned pastor and singer, has announced his engagement to Dr. La’Boris Cole after a decade-long friendship. Sapp’s children orchestrated a surprise engagement celebration where he proposed to Cole with a stunning diamond ring. The couple’s relationship has been kept private until now, marking a new chapter in Sapp’s life as a widower raising his children. Dr. Cole, a visionary leader and therapist, shares Sapp’s commitment to ministry and mental health. Their love story is a testament to faith and new beginnings.