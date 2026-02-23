Listen Live
Close
News

Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’ Killed

25 Mexican National Guard troops left dead during an operation that killed cartel leader ‘El Mencho’

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The National Guard In Mexico Conducts An Operation Following The Death Of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," Leader Of The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, At The Hands Of Federal Forces
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced that 25 National Guard members were killed in Jalisco in multiple attacks following the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.” Oseguera Cervantes was killed during a military operation in Jalisco, where he and his bodyguards engaged in a firefight with special forces. The operation was part of increased U.S.-Mexico cooperation against cartels, resulting in a wave of violence across Mexico. The U.S. Embassy advised its personnel to shelter in place, and several Mexican states canceled school as a precaution. The death of Oseguera Cervantes may lead to further violence as rival cartels seek to capitalize on the power vacuum left by his demise.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Comment
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Film Festival Honors

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: “NO MAN BENEFITS FROM BEING A STEPDAD!”

Comment
Women's History Month
Business & Economy  |  Madd Hatta

MADD BLACK TRIVIA: Cathy Hughes Silences With Straight Truth

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close