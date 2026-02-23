Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho’ Killed

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced that 25 National Guard members were killed in Jalisco in multiple attacks following the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.” Oseguera Cervantes was killed during a military operation in Jalisco, where he and his bodyguards engaged in a firefight with special forces. The operation was part of increased U.S.-Mexico cooperation against cartels, resulting in a wave of violence across Mexico. The U.S. Embassy advised its personnel to shelter in place, and several Mexican states canceled school as a precaution. The death of Oseguera Cervantes may lead to further violence as rival cartels seek to capitalize on the power vacuum left by his demise.