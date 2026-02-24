Warning For Travelers This Week

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

Severe winter weather in the northeastern United States, a partial government shutdown, and security concerns in western Mexico led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays on Monday. The snowstorm disrupted major cities like Boston, New York, and Philadelphia, while violence in Mexico’s Jalisco state affected airline service. Travelers with Global Entry memberships faced longer wait times due to the shutdown, causing cascading delays across airline networks. The overlapping disruptions stranded some travelers and complicated airport operations on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Airlines offered rebooking options, and experts advised travelers to stay informed and check for updates on their flights.