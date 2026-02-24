Listen Live
Close
News

Isaac Hayes' Family Settles Trump Lawsuit Over

Isaac Hayes' Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of 'Hold On, I'm Coming'

Published on February 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Academy Award Winner For 'Shaft'
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of the renowned soul singer Isaac Hayes following a legal battle over the alleged unauthorized use of his song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

Hayes’ estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024, alleging that the Trump campaign used the song in his videos and campaign appearances 133 times between 2020 and 2024.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” the singer’s son, Isaac Hayes III, said in a statement on social media Monday, “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65 and co-wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” for the soul hit duo Sam and Dave.

This is not the first time that Trump has used unauthorized music from artists in his campaigns. Hayes’ family joins a list of other artists who demanded he stop using their music, including Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Prince’s estate, Sinéad O Connor’s estate, and more.

Isaac Hayes' Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of 'Hold On, I'm Coming' was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026 Bar 5015
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate VIP Experience at Bar 5015 for Black Rodeo Weekend!

Comment
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors

Comment
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

'Sinners' Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls John Davidson's N-Word Tic 'Almost Impossible'

Comment
Majic 102.1 Interview Rushion McDonald & Jerome Love
Money  |  Madd Hatta

Redefining Black Wealth: What Is Rich?

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close