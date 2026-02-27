Hawks To Honor Magic City With “Magic City Monday” Game

Magic City is a legendary Atlanta institution that shaped hip-hop culture and Black community.

Hawks partner with Magic City to deliver an authentic, Atlanta-inspired game experience.

Event features performances by T.I. and DJ Esco, plus exclusive food and merchandise.

Source: Atlanta Hawks / Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta isn’t just a city—it’s a culture that shapes music, hustle, and the vibe across the map. At the center of this pulse sits Magic City, the iconic strip club where hip-hop moments become history.

The Atlanta Hawks are embracing this legacy with “Magic City Monday.” On March 16, State Farm Arena will channel the energy of Forsyth Street when the Hawks match up against (who else?) the Orlando Magic, delivering a night that’s pure Atlanta: community, diversity, and serious flavor.

Magic City’s Legendary Impact

Magic City isn’t just nightlife—it’s where records break, legends rise, and the Black culture of Atlanta shines. Recently highlighted in the STARZ docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy, produced by Hawks owner Jami Gertz and legendary producer Jermaine Dupri, the club’s influence on hip-hop is undeniable.

Gertz said, “This collaboration is very meaningful to me after all the work on ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’. The iconic Atlanta institution has made an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

Hawks Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor added, “From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, True to Atlanta-inspired game experience.”

The Hawks are about that “True to Atlanta” life, showing love to the cultural roots that make the city great.

T.I., DJ Esco, and Atlanta Soundtrack

You can’t celebrate Atlanta without including its royalty. T.I.—the King of the South—will own halftime with a special performance. Tip’s connection to the Hawks runs deep, so expect nothing but love and energy when he takes the stage. In announcing his performance, Tip made it simple: “We doin’ this one for the city… Magic City.”

Pregame, DJ Esco (Magic City’s Monday night legend) is curating the vibes. With Esco on the decks, you know the party starts when the doors open. Hawks fans and the city’s trendsetters wouldn’t want to miss these moments.

Signature Wings & Exclusive Merch

No Magic City event is complete without wings. For this night only, Magic City Kitchen will serve up the famous Lemon Pepper and Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings inside State Farm Arena (Sections 114, 120, and 211). And if you’re in the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Club or Players Club, you’ll be covered too—but move quick, these wings move fast.

Fans can also rep the city with the new limited-edition Peachtree-themed hoodie, sporting “MAGIC CITY” in bold peach across the front and Atlanta’s icons on the sleeves. You can cop yours at the Hawks Shop in the arena or online March 16.

Culture, Conversation, Community

Before the game, you can pull up early for a live recording of the Hawks AF Podcast, hosted by D.C. Young Fly and featuring Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney and T.I. They’ll dive into the club’s cultural impact and legacy.

When: Monday, March 16

Monday, March 16 Where: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Who: Hawks vs. Magic

Hawks vs. Magic Vibe: Unapologetically Atlanta

This is perhaps the most solid proof that Atlanta “is not a real place,” and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

