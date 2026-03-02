RodeoHouston 2026: 10 Things To Know Before You Go

Source: Rodeo Houston / Getty

There is nothing quite like Rodeo season in Houston. From the smell of funnel cakes in the air to the sound of boots hitting gravel outside NRG Stadium, the energy is unmatched. Families plan their visits months in advance, concert fans circle their favorite artists on the calendar, and first timers quickly learn that this is more than a rodeo. It is a full blown Houston tradition.

Whether you are going for the action in the arena or the vibes on the grounds, here is everything you need to know before you go. For full details and updates, visit the official site at rodeohouston.com

RodeoHouston runs March 2 to March 22, 2026.

Grounds open daily at 8am.

On March 2, grounds open at 2pm.