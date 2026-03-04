NEW MUSIC VIDEO: JILL SCOTT | PRESSHA

The neo-soul legend released the official video for ‘Pressha’ from her acclaimed 2026 album *To Whom This May Concern*, her first in 11 years. Directed with moody elegance, it features intimate scenes in a dimly lit lounge, cameos from Niecy Nash, Tasha Smith, and Tyler Lepley, and lyrics unpacking the pain of secret affection. Fans praise its cinematic style, emotional depth, and stunning visuals, with the video quickly gaining over 13,000 views and heartfelt reactions online.

✕