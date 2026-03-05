50 Cent Teases T.I. & Tiny Doc?

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

50 Cent is reportedly developing a documentary about T.I. and Tiny’s alleged transgressions, following his executive production of a Netflix docuseries on Diddy’s abuse allegations. The tension between 50 Cent and T.I. has escalated, with 50 Cent taunting T.I. about his past and challenging him to a Verzuz battle. T.I. responded with diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent, referencing personal matters. Despite T.I.’s efforts to engage in a rap battle, 50 Cent has shown no interest in participating.