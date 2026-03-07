Silk Live in Houston: Legends Only Concert

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Radio One

For over 30 years, the iconic R&B group Silk has crafted a legacy of timeless music. In a recent conversation with The Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1, the group reflected on their incredible journey—one marked by unity and resilience. Unlike many groups of their era that parted ways, Silk credits their ability to survive and thrive to a bond built on brotherhood, mutual respect, and a shared hunger for success. This strong foundation has kept them together since their teenage years, allowing them not just to make music, but to continue performing for fans across generations. For Silk, it’s a true blessing to see their songs loved by both longtime supporters and younger audiences, proof that their sound bridges ages and creates lasting joy in the community.

From practicing in a McDonald’s after hours to being discovered by the legendary Keith Sweat, Silk’s rise was meteoric. Their debut album, Lose Control, launched them into stardom. While they knew “Lose Control” was a special track, they were surprised when “Freak Me” became one of the biggest songs of the era. With a catalog of mega-hits including “Meeting in My Bedroom,” “Girl U For Me,” and “If You,” Silk has solidified their place in music history, earning multi-platinum albums and numerous awards, including several Billboard Music Awards. Their smooth harmonies and soulful sound continue to resonate, captivating new generations of fans whose parents raised them on their music.

Don’t miss the chance to experience their magic live. Silk is set to perform this Saturday, March 7th, at Bar 5015 for the Houston Black Rodeo Weekend. This show is part of the Legends Only Concert Series, which also features DJ Jazzy Jeff. The event runs from March 6th through March 8th. Catch Silk’s electrifying, vocally-driven performance at Bar 5015, located at 5015 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Check on The Madd Hatta interview with Silk below.