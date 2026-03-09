Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

ESSENCE Fest Announces Line-up

Patti LaBelle, Brandy, and Monica to perform at Essence Festival

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

ESSENCE Festival of Culture® celebrates Women’s History Month with the announcement of the 2026 Evening Concert Series lineup, featuring Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, Brandy, and Monica. These artists represent women who have set standards and built careers on their own terms. The festival will also include daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, offering a dynamic hub for culture and commerce. Tickets for the Evening Concert Series are on sale now, and festivalgoers are encouraged to plan their stay early for a weekend of celebration and connection.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Black Rodeo Weekend 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate VIP Experience at Bar 5015 for Black Rodeo Weekend!

Comment
Grown Folks Comedy Show
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to See D.L. Hughley & Deon Cole LIVE March 19

Comment
Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to The Boys 4 Life Tour featuring B2K & Bow Wow

Comment
Martin Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5!

Comment
Jill Scott Performs With DJ AG On Camden High Street
Music  |  KG Smooth

NEW MUSIC VIDEO: JILL SCOTT | PRESSHA

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close