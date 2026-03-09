ESSENCE Fest Announces Line-up

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

ESSENCE Festival of Culture® celebrates Women’s History Month with the announcement of the 2026 Evening Concert Series lineup, featuring Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, Brandy, and Monica. These artists represent women who have set standards and built careers on their own terms. The festival will also include daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, offering a dynamic hub for culture and commerce. Tickets for the Evening Concert Series are on sale now, and festivalgoers are encouraged to plan their stay early for a weekend of celebration and connection.