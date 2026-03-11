Listen Live
NEW VIDEO: Mary J. Blige | More Than A Lover

Mary J. Blige Releases 'More Than A Lover' Music Video Shot at Brooklyn Bridge

Published on March 11, 2026
Mary J. Blige has released the official music video for her latest single, “More Than A Lover,” featuring the Brooklyn Bridge as its central setting. Directed by Nico Scandiffio, the video showcases Blige singing on the bridge’s walkway against the backdrop of the New York City skyline. The visual, inspired by the music platform 4 Shooters Only, highlights Blige’s performance and interaction with fans. The song, produced by Camper, celebrates loyalty and devotion, with the video capturing Blige’s connection with the crowd. The video is now available on YouTube and streaming platforms, coinciding with Blige’s upcoming Las Vegas residency and headlining role at the Cincinnati Music Festival.


