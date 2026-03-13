John Legend’s Going On Tour

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

John Legend will be performing “A Night of Songs & Stories” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 19. This intimate performance will feature Legend at the piano, sharing personal reflections and stories behind his music. The stripped-down format allows audiences to experience his songs in a more direct way, showcasing his emotional storytelling and musical talent. Legend’s career has expanded beyond performing, with achievements like EGOT status and producing for theater, television, and film. This unique performance offers Orlando audiences a special evening with one of the most celebrated voices in modern music.