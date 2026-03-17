Kiki Shepard Dies at Age 74

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Beloved Apollo host Kiki Shepard has passed away unexpectedly, leaving fans devastated. Shepard suffered a massive heart attack in Los Angeles, according to her representative. Known for her iconic role on “Showtime at the Apollo” from 1987 to 2002, she shared the stage with Steve Harvey and became a cultural icon. Shepard’s career extended to TV shows, Broadway productions, and global dance performances, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. Legendary hairstylist Elgin Charles paid tribute to her, highlighting her grace, passion, and dedication to causes like fighting Sickle Cell.