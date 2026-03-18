Terrence Howard Says He Once Turned Down the Chance to Date Beyoncè

Terrence Howard had an opportunity to date Beyoncé when she was starting out.

Instead, he focused his attention on another member of Destiny's Child.

Their chemistry was evident during a 2005 BET Awards performance together.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Terrence Howard is opening up about a surprising “what could have been” moment involving one of music’s biggest stars. During a recent podcast appearance, the actor shared that he once had the opportunity to date Beyoncè—but chose a different path.

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While discussing well-known celebrity couples, Howard reflected on a time early in Beyoncè’s career when the two crossed paths. According to him, there was genuine interest between them, but things didn’t move forward the way some might expect.

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“I had a chance to date Beyoncè early on,” Howard said during the conversation, noting that they had spoken and connected at the time. However, instead of pursuing a relationship with her, he said he ended up focusing his attention on another member of Destiny’s Child, though he did not mention her by name.

At the time, Destiny’s Child was still evolving as a group, with different members joining and leaving before eventually settling into its most recognized lineup. Beyonce, alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, would go on to lead the group to massive success.

Howard also recalled a memorable moment that seemed to highlight their chemistry. At the 2005 BET Awards, he was selected to join Beyoncè on stage during a performance of “Cater 2 U.” The performance featured the singers bringing male celebrities on stage for a playful and intimate segment.

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Looking back, Howard believes the moment carried a deeper meaning.

“I remember her looking at me,” he said, suggesting that the performance may have been her way of showing what could have been.

The actor admitted there was a level of attraction between them at the time, describing it as a brief but meaningful connection. Still, he emphasized that it was all in the past.

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“That was a long time ago,” he said.

Since then, both Howard and Beyoncè have gone on to build very different lives. Beyoncè eventually began dating Jay-Z, and the two married in 2008. Today, they are considered one of the most influential couples in entertainment and share three children together.

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Howard, on the other hand, has had a more complicated personal life, including multiple marriages and five children.

While his comments sparked curiosity among fans, they ultimately offer a glimpse into an early chapter of Beyonce’s journey—one that could have taken a very different turn.

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Terrence Howard Says He Once Turned Down the Chance to Date Beyoncè was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com