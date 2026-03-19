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Win Tickets to See Ella Mai LIVE August 5th at Smart Financial Centre

Published on March 19, 2026
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2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Portraits
Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

Ella Mai is bringing her Do You Still Love Me? 2026 Tour to the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday, August 5, and Majic 102.1 is giving you the chance to be in the building for FREE. Known for her smooth vocals and R&B hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip,” Ella Mai is set to deliver a night full of love, vibes, and sing along moments you don’t want to miss. Want to go?

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience it live with Majic 102.1



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