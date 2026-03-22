Meteor Crash In Houston

Source: Nazarii Neshcherenskyi / Getty

Two major meteor events occurred in March 2026, with a 7-ton asteroid exploding in the sky over Ohio and a 1,000-pound meteoroid breaking apart over Texas. Fragments from the Ohio event have been found in Medina County, potentially rare Eucrite meteorites from asteroid Vesta. The Texas event resulted in fragments falling near Houston, with reports of debris striking a residential home. Experts advise following specific protocols to preserve the scientific value of any meteorite finds.