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Meteor Crash In Houston

Houston Home Hit By Apparent Meteorite

Published on March 22, 2026
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Meteor trails in the sky over the city. Magical night with falling stars.
Source: Nazarii Neshcherenskyi / Getty

Two major meteor events occurred in March 2026, with a 7-ton asteroid exploding in the sky over Ohio and a 1,000-pound meteoroid breaking apart over Texas. Fragments from the Ohio event have been found in Medina County, potentially rare Eucrite meteorites from asteroid Vesta. The Texas event resulted in fragments falling near Houston, with reports of debris striking a residential home. Experts advise following specific protocols to preserve the scientific value of any meteorite finds.

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