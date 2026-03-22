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Jordin Sparks Reveals If She Got Her 'American Idol' Prizes

‘Did You Secure The Bag?’ — Jordin Sparks Spills The Tea On What She Really Got After Winning Season 6 Of ‘American Idol’

The conversation started last week after Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson claimed she did not get the prizes she was promised.

Published on March 22, 2026
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Jordin Sparks is clearing the air about whether American Idol held up its end of the deal after she won Season 6. The conversation started last week after the winner of the first season, Kelly Clarkson, claimed she did not get the prizes she was promised. 

During her March 16 sit-down interview with the Today show, Sparks was asked by the guest co-host Justin Sylvester if she ever got her gifts from the show. The smash hit singing competition series promised winners a brand-new car and $1 million, but failed to deliver that to all winners.

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“Kelly Clarkson said when she won American Idol they didn’t run her that bag, and she didn’t get her million dollars or her brand new car,” Sylvester said.

RELATED CONTENT: Jordin Sparks Lends Her Voice To Spread ‘Powerful’ And ‘Personal’ Life-Saving Campaign [Exclusive]

Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, “She didn’t get her prize.”

Sylvester said, “She said she didn’t get her prize money.” He went on to ask, “I’m wondering, Jordin Sparks, did you secure the bag?”

Playfully, hiding her face from the cameras with her hand, Sparks said, “I got my car.” 

Sylvester and Jones excitedly yelled “Ohhh” as Sparks laughed. 

The “No Air” singer continued, “And look, I wasn’t a part of Season 1. But you know, the first season of anything it’s—it’s a lot happening. It’s a little crazy.”

Sylvester added, “Oh—it’s a little janky.”

Encouraging them to right their wrongs with Clarkson, Sparks said, “Somebody send her one now. Somebody send her a Ford.” 

The show promised every winner a Ford Mustang. In fact, contestants did commercials for the motor company weekly. 

Sparks did not confirm whether or not she received the million-dollar prize as well.

Clarkson mentioned not receiving her rewards while interviewing The Traitors winner Rob Rausch and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe on her eponymous talk show. 

Rausch said he still hadn’t received his $220,800 prize money after winning the show on Feb. 26. 

The “Breakaway” singer said she could relate to Rausch’s pain and explained why.  

She said, “I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars’ or whatever. No, you didn’t, they lied. It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you.”

She continued, “And then they said you get a car, and I needed it ’cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn’t afford the deductible. And no! I did not get a car.”

To make matters worse, even one contestant who didn’t win the show received vehicles. 

Clarkson revealed the culprit saying, “And then Clay Aiken, who didn’t win the second season, got a car, and his mom!”

Clay Aiken was the runner-up for Season 2, whereas Ruben Studdard was the winner. 

Apparently, Sparks wasn’t the only person who received their car. Past winners Phillip Phillips and Carrie Underwood also received theirs. 

What do you think about many American Idol contestants claiming they never got their prizes, early-season growing pains, or janky exploitation tactics?

RELATED CONTENT: Jordin Sparks On Not Desiring A Second Child: “I Just Don’t Know If I’d Be Able To Take Care Of Myself”

‘Did You Secure The Bag?’ — Jordin Sparks Spills The Tea On What She Really Got After Winning Season 6 Of ‘American Idol’ was originally published on madamenoire.com

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