'Outta Pocket': Ray J Apologizes To Brandy After Crashing Out On Shyne, Mase & Cam'Ron

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Ray J went to Instagram on Monday morning to issue an apology to his sister Brandy Norwood after making disrespectful comments about rappers Cam’ron, Mase and Shyne’s claims about the R&B singer.

“This apology is to Brandy and Brandy only,” the R&B star and entrepreneur said in the Instagram video.

“Some of the things I said were absolutely concerning, disrespectful and heartless. I never want to attach Brandy to that much disrespect I portrayed to the world.”

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Last week, Ray J jumped on social media after Mase and Shyne spoke on an episode of It Is What It Is, where Shyne reflected on dating Brandy in the late ’90s. Rapper Cam’ron prompted the conversation.

Ray J said in the response to that episode: ““Keep my sister’s name out of your mouth, and if not, I’m gonna slap the fcking daylights out of you when I see you. One thing n****s ain’t gonna do is talk sh*t about my sister without me going back on these big head ass n****s. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam.”

Shyne addressed his comments on social media with a brief statement saying, “Let the record reflect I DID NOT ‘HIT IT FIRST.'”

Brandy did not stay silent for long. She addressed the controversy in a statement, saying, “In the late 90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20 years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

“I rarely make public statements of this variety,” she added, “While I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form.”

In his Instagram caption, Ray J said to his sister, “I accept the repercussions of these actions! – I will always defend you and anybody in my family I truly love! – But I have to learn how to express myself in a respectful manner especially when you are involved!”



'Outta Pocket': Ray J Apologizes To Brandy After Crashing Out On Shyne, Mase & Cam'Ron was originally published on hiphopnc.com