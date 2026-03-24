Nicki Minaj Being Sued

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Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from production company 24/7 Productions for allegedly failing to pay over $275,000 for services provided during her 2023 shows. The company claims to have assisted with Minaj’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances and the rollout for Pink Friday 2. Despite receiving payment for the Jingle Ball dates, the production expenses were never reimbursed, leading to the lawsuit citing breach of contract and seeking damages. Nicki’s team allegedly acknowledged the debt in writing but has not paid the outstanding amount, prompting legal action from 24/7 Productions.