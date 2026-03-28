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Rickey Smiley Motivates Next Generation at Disney Dreamers Academy

Published on March 28, 2026
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Madd Hatta Show
Source: Madd Hatta Show / Majic 102.1

Rickey Smiley continues to prove why his voice carries weight across generations. From sold out comedy shows to hosting one of the most recognizable morning radio programs in the country, Smiley has built a career rooted in authenticity, humor, and real life perspective. Beyond entertainment, he has also become known for his motivational speaking and commitment to giving back, often using his platform to pour into the next generation.

That impact was on full display at the Disney Dreamers Academy 2026, where Smiley served as one of the influential voices connecting with students from across the country. The program brings 100 high school students to Walt Disney World for a multi day experience focused on mentorship, leadership development, and career exposure. Through workshops, panels, and one on one moments, participants gain real world insight from professionals who have turned their dreams into reality.

Representing Houston, Madd Hatta from Majic 102.1 was on site and caught up with Smiley during the event.

Check out the pair below.


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