A’ja Wilson Shares A Powerful Truth Behind Her Campus Statue

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Radio One

WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson continues to prove why she is one of the most dominant forces in basketball and a powerful voice beyond the game. As a champion, MVP, and leader for the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson has built a legacy rooted in excellence, confidence, and purpose. Off the court, she has become just as impactful, using her platform to inspire young people to believe in themselves and chase their goals without limits.



That presence was felt at the Disney Dreamers Academy 2026, where Wilson connected directly with students from across the country. The program brings 100 high school students to Walt Disney World for a multi day experience focused on mentorship, leadership development, and career inspiration. Through hands on sessions and real conversations, participants gain insight from leaders who have turned their dreams into reality.

Representing Houston, Madd Hatta from Majic 102.1 was on site and caught up with Wilson during the event. Their conversation highlighted her journey to greatness, the importance of confidence, and why pouring into the next generation matters. Moments like this continue to show how Disney Dreamers Academy creates meaningful connections between established leaders and young dreamers ready to step into their future.

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When Madd Hatta asked A’ja Wilson what it feels like to have a statue of herself at her alma mater… her answer hit different.

She reflected on the full circle moment of being honored at a school her grandmother couldn’t even step foot on because of racism decades ago. Now, not only did she walk those same grounds, she left a legacy so powerful it’s permanently etched in history.

Speaking at the Disney Dreamers Academy 2026, A’ja reminded the next generation that progress is real, but so is purpose. Her story is bigger than basketball… it’s about breaking barriers, honoring those who came before her, and becoming the representation they never had.

Check out the clip below.